Letters: What's next? A statue of Doc Rivers in front of Staples Center?

Recent developments have proven beyond question that the Lakers have morphed into the old Clippers. As a longtime Clippers fan who suffered through all those dysfunctional years I have a great deal of sympathy for their plight. Hopefully it’ll take them less than the 20-25 years it took the Clippers to get themselves together . I’m sure loyal Laker fans won’t mind waiting. Maybe It might be best for the Busses to move the franchise to Buffalo where the Clippers started.