At Los Alamitos’ opening day of horse racing, a feeling of ‘less stress’

Jack Liebau, vice president of Los Alamitos Racing Assn., watched the day unfold from his private table on a second-floor patio. Leading up to this year’s meeting, he had worried that the CHRB’s new precautionary rules would have costly side effects. He feared if too many horses were kept from competing, races would have to be canceled, potentially putting the meet in jeopardy. At Santa Anita, 24 days of racing were lost.