Bill allowing horse racing to be suspended approved by California Legislature

If this bill (SB 469) had passed a few weeks ago, the CHRB would have had the ability to shut down the last two weeks of racing at Santa Anita. After a 28th horse died at Santa Anita, Chuck Winner, CHRB chairman, and Madeline Auerbach, vice-chairman, in a late Saturday night call asked Santa Anita to suspend racing for the remaining six days of the season. The track refused and, with a 10-day waiting period, the CHRB had no recourse. Now they do.