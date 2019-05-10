Nathan Chen discovers a world outside of figure skating at Yale

Chen had to make every moment count, so he got around campus on a motorized skateboard. He scheduled his classes for the morning to leave afternoons free to skate at Ingalls Rink, home of Yale’s hockey teams. He took three classes in his first semester and four in the semester that just ended. “Skating has definitely gone well, but it definitely took me some time to learn how to budget my time appropriately so that I was able to maximize the time I had on the ice,” he said. “It’s also nice for me to have something that takes my mind off skating. At times, it allows me to not dwell on a bad day.”