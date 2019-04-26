Robert Griffin III has advice for Redskins after they draft Dwayne Haskins

Shortly after the Washington Redskins drafted Dwayne Haskins as their quarterback of the future Thursday night, Robert Griffin III tweeted some words of advice apparently aimed at his former team: “Don’t give up on him prematurely.”
Griffin was once the Redskins’ quarterback of the future after they traded four draft picks for the ability to select him at No. 2 overall in 2012. That season, the former Heisman Trophy winner out of Baylor was named the league’s offensive rookie of the year, was selected for the Pro Bowl and led the Redskins into the playoffs.
But after going 5-15 as a starter the following two seasons, Griffin was injured in a 2015 preseason game and was inactive the rest of the year. The Redskins cut him the following offseason.
Now that the Redskins have drafted another highly touted quarterback, Griffin suggested the team show some patience.
“You didn’t draft the young man for nothing,” tweeted Griffin, now a backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. “You did it because you believe in the young man. You did it because you need a Quarterback. Don’t give up on him prematurely. He is your investment. Give the kid time to prove himself.”
Meanwhile, Haskins also had to show some patience as he dropped to No. 15 before getting selected by the Redskins.
"I'm more motivated than ever,” the former Ohio State quarterback said afterward. “There's a bigger chip on my shoulder, the league done messed up."
Still, he’s thrilled to be playing for his hometown team.
"I mean, family's everything ... and all these people right here are right down the street," Haskins said from a draft party he hosted in a Maryland bowling alley. "Just to think I started here in high school and I didn't have a chance to go to Maryland. Now I'm about to come back to the area and we're going to do it right this time."