NFL draft 2019 live results: Who will be picked No. 1?

After months of anticipation and countless mock drafts, Thursday’s NFL draft will usher in a new class players poised to be game-changers for their respective teams for years to come.
Engulfed by the glitz and glamour that accompanies every draft, the game’s top young players will get a final chance to be celebrated for their collegiate accomplishments before making the transition to NFL rookie.
The big question is: Who will the Arizona Cardinals pick at No. 1?
Will they become the first team ever to draft quarterbacks in the first round over consecutive years? Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury once said he’d make Kyler Murray the top pick in the draft, but it remains to be seen if the Cardinals’ front office feels the same. General manager Steve Keim hasn’t exactly given quarterback Josh Rosen a vote of confidence, either, so no one will know for sure until NFL commissioner Roger Goodell makes the announcement.
Still, the draft isn’t just about the first pick. Thirty-one other players will find out tonight which NFL teams they’ll be playing for this season. The second and third rounds will take place Friday, with rounds four through seven set for Saturday.