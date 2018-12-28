Clemson freshman Trevor Lawrence looks for his Deshaun Watson-like moment in College Football Playoff

In the early days of January, shortly after Clemson lost to Alabama in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, the quarterback who would pilot the Tigers back to the playoff enrolled in classes. Trevor Lawrence graduated early from high school in the exurbs of Atlanta, where he claimed ownership of the state record for passing yards and held the mantle as the nation’s top recruit. He seemed more prototype than prospect — he stood 6 feet 6, possessed an accurate arm and useful legs, and wore his blond hair to his shoulders.