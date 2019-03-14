Mikaela Shiffrin adds super-G title on march toward historic season

If there were any doubts about Mikaela Shiffrin’s place in skiing history, she is quickly putting them to rest this winter.
The 24-year-old Colorado native finished fourth in the super-G at Soldeu, Andorra, on Thursday, wrapping up a World Cup season title in that discipline.
Having already clinched the slalom and overall crystal globes, she now has a chance to add giant slalom to the list, which would make her the first skier, male or female, to grab those four World Cup titles in the same season.
“I’m going to take a bit of a recovery day … and see what’s possible,” she said Thursday on the U.S. Ski & Snowboard website.
A specialist in the technical events for most of her career, Shiffrin has expanded her repertoire to include speed races. This marks the first time she has won a super-G season title.
“I was trying to go full-gas,” she said, “but it was super fun and the conditions were perfect.”
This has already been an extraordinary winter for Shiffrin, who won two golds and a bronze at the world championships and, last week, became the first skier to amass 15 World Cup victories in a season.
She is scheduled to continue at the World Cup Finals, competing in the slalom on Saturday and the giant slalom on Sunday.