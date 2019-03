The hockey program began with an inline hockey league with 300 kids, Dillard said. Eventually, there was enough interest to take to the ice. “After two years, we found people in Tahoe who would scrimmage with us,” he said. The team joined the Ducks’ high school hockey league and spent one year in the developmental division but switched to the Kings’ league the last two seasons for geographic reasons. There are 17 players on the team; this season’s roster is all boys, but girls have played for the team in past seasons. “It would really be something if we’d have enough kids for two teams,” Dillard said.