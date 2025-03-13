Sacramento, here they come: State basketball finals preview
- Share via
-
The state basketball championships are set for Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Here’s a look at matchups involving Southern Section and City Section teams.
Friday
BOYS
Division I: Sierra Canyon (26-7) vs. Stockton Lincoln (31-4), 8 p.m.: The Trailblazers didn’t get to play in Sacramento in 2020 after qualifying for the state championships because the season was stopped by COVID. Maximo Adams and Bryce Cofield have fueled the team’s playoff run, along with the three-point shooting of Bryce James, younger son of LeBron James. Point guard Gavin Hightower also has played well. Lincoln’s Anthony Moore, a 6-foot-6 senior, is averaging 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.
Division III: San Gabriel Academy (20-13) vs. Sunnyvale King’s Academy (27-4), 2 p.m.: The Eagles are poised to win their first state championship, led by 6-11 sophomore Mahamadou Diop. The Knights rely on balanced scoring and have played several Southern California teams, losing to Agoura and St. Bonaventure.
Division V: Diamond Ranch (23-14) vs. San Francisco International (24-12), noon.: Michael Salazar and Devin Turner each scored 22 points for Diamond Ranch in a regional final win. Conor Maguire of International has a game this season in which he made 14 threes when scoring 63 points.
GIRLS
Division I: Sage Hill (23-11) vs. Concord Carondelet (29-6), 6 p.m.: Led by standout junior point guard Amalia Holguin and a group of talented freshmen, the Lightning have made their second final in four years. They have played against most of the top teams in Southern California. Carondelet has junior guard Sophia Ross, who is known to make threes.
Division V: Rosamond (29-7) vs. Woodland Christian (30-6), 10 a.m.: Center Ariel Cain scored 30 points in the regional final win over Hillcrest, making 12 of 14 shots. Senior guard Teagan Hayes is averaging 14 points for Woodland Christian.
Saturday
BOYS
Open Division: Eastvale Roosevelt (34-2) vs. S.F. Archbishop Riordan (29-1), 8 p.m.: The top player in California this season, Brayden Burries, will try to deliver a state title for Roosevelt. The Mustangs are a good shooting team from three-point range, so the major question is how playing in an NBA arena will affect things. Riordan, trying to win its first state title since 2002, must overcome the Mustangs’ stellar record of winning the toughest regional division in the state. Riordan’s only loss was to JSerra.
Division II: Chatsworth (26-8) vs. Carmichael Jesuit (26-9), 4 p.m.: Alijah Arenas, averaging 30.4 points, returns to the arena where he scored 44 points in last year’s Division IV final loss. His teammates have learned to contribute much more, making the Chancellors a better team. Jesuit played in the Classic at Damien, going 3-1, and this will be its third time playing this season at Golden 1 Center.
GIRLS
Open Division: Etiwanda (27-5) vs. San Jose Archbishop Mitty (27-3), 6 p.m.: It’s the third consecutive season these two elite teams are playing for a state title, with Etiwanda 2-0 in the series. The Eagles upset Ontario Christian in the regional final and are playing their best basketball for coach Stan Delus. Aliyahna Morris has been igniting the offense.
Division IV: Cerritos Whitney (27-9) vs. Half Moon Bay (23-7), 10 a.m.: Whitney rallied from 10 points down to win its regional final behind Kylie Wang, who scored 16 points. Delaney Dorwin, a senior guard, has been Half Moon Bay’s leading scorer.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.