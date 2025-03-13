Sacramento, here they come: State basketball finals preview

Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth High will take his skills to Sacramento on Saturday to play in the Division II state championship game.

The state basketball championships are set for Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Here’s a look at matchups involving Southern Section and City Section teams.

Friday

BOYS

Highlights from Sierra Canyon's Division I regional championship win over Redondo Union. Dunk by Maximo Adams. Three by Bryce James. Lots of emotion earning trip to Sacrament. pic.twitter.com/cRjr45pR0I — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 12, 2025

Division I: Sierra Canyon (26-7) vs. Stockton Lincoln (31-4), 8 p.m.: The Trailblazers didn’t get to play in Sacramento in 2020 after qualifying for the state championships because the season was stopped by COVID. Maximo Adams and Bryce Cofield have fueled the team’s playoff run, along with the three-point shooting of Bryce James, younger son of LeBron James. Point guard Gavin Hightower also has played well. Lincoln’s Anthony Moore, a 6-foot-6 senior, is averaging 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Division III: San Gabriel Academy (20-13) vs. Sunnyvale King’s Academy (27-4), 2 p.m.: The Eagles are poised to win their first state championship, led by 6-11 sophomore Mahamadou Diop. The Knights rely on balanced scoring and have played several Southern California teams, losing to Agoura and St. Bonaventure.

Division V: Diamond Ranch (23-14) vs. San Francisco International (24-12), noon.: Michael Salazar and Devin Turner each scored 22 points for Diamond Ranch in a regional final win. Conor Maguire of International has a game this season in which he made 14 threes when scoring 63 points.

Advertisement

GIRLS

What a night! Thank you #CougarNation for coming out in full force tonight. Your Cougs are the @CIFState Nor Cal Champions. Off to the state championship Friday! @Go_Carondelet @Carondelet_HS pic.twitter.com/3UNJUkRrdU — Carondelet Basketball (@carondelethoops) March 12, 2025

Division I: Sage Hill (23-11) vs. Concord Carondelet (29-6), 6 p.m.: Led by standout junior point guard Amalia Holguin and a group of talented freshmen, the Lightning have made their second final in four years. They have played against most of the top teams in Southern California. Carondelet has junior guard Sophia Ross, who is known to make threes.

Amalia Holguin had 24 points to lead @sagehillgbb past Windward 52-41 in the CIF State SoCal Regional Division I girls' basketball final. Lightning coach Kerwin Walters called this three in the final minute a "dagger." Sage Hill plays Carondelet on Friday at 6 p.m. in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/2sYo8uAdf0 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) March 12, 2025

Division V: Rosamond (29-7) vs. Woodland Christian (30-6), 10 a.m.: Center Ariel Cain scored 30 points in the regional final win over Hillcrest, making 12 of 14 shots. Senior guard Teagan Hayes is averaging 14 points for Woodland Christian.

Saturday

BOYS

Open Division: Eastvale Roosevelt (34-2) vs. S.F. Archbishop Riordan (29-1), 8 p.m.: The top player in California this season, Brayden Burries, will try to deliver a state title for Roosevelt. The Mustangs are a good shooting team from three-point range, so the major question is how playing in an NBA arena will affect things. Riordan, trying to win its first state title since 2002, must overcome the Mustangs’ stellar record of winning the toughest regional division in the state. Riordan’s only loss was to JSerra.

Current scene at Jesuit high school. The Marauders punch their ticket to the state championship game for the first time since 1994. pic.twitter.com/MoNP6qP0cT — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) March 12, 2025

Division II: Chatsworth (26-8) vs. Carmichael Jesuit (26-9), 4 p.m.: Alijah Arenas, averaging 30.4 points, returns to the arena where he scored 44 points in last year’s Division IV final loss. His teammates have learned to contribute much more, making the Chancellors a better team. Jesuit played in the Classic at Damien, going 3-1, and this will be its third time playing this season at Golden 1 Center.

GIRLS

Open Division: Etiwanda (27-5) vs. San Jose Archbishop Mitty (27-3), 6 p.m.: It’s the third consecutive season these two elite teams are playing for a state title, with Etiwanda 2-0 in the series. The Eagles upset Ontario Christian in the regional final and are playing their best basketball for coach Stan Delus. Aliyahna Morris has been igniting the offense.

Advertisement

Division IV: Cerritos Whitney (27-9) vs. Half Moon Bay (23-7), 10 a.m.: Whitney rallied from 10 points down to win its regional final behind Kylie Wang, who scored 16 points. Delaney Dorwin, a senior guard, has been Half Moon Bay’s leading scorer.