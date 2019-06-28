Tough defense helps lift Sparks over Aces

“I think it means respect. In this league we learn to respect and each other no matter what our differences are. We come from all different walks of life,” Chiney Ogwumike said. “The WNBA is the most progressive sports league in the world. It’s ahead of curve not because we planned it but because it’s who we are ... it has been engrained in us. ... We care and we always try to use our platform to empower.”