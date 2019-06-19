Candace Parker's return is spoiled in Sparks' lopsided loss to Mystics

“This was our first time playing as a team with Candace on the floor,” said Sparks coach Derek Fisher. “Obviously, she isn’t at her peak level, but it was also obvious a lot of our group expected things to happen because she’s back that aren’t going to magically appear. It’s not fair to assume those things and place that burden on Candace. We still have to manage the details and all the small things that go into executing offensively and getting stops on the defensive end.”