Ogwumike sisters will be the engine that drives the Sparks this season

“You don’t have enough ink or paper for all the things I could say about those two and their family,” said VanDerveer, who recruited the Ogwumikes from Cy-Fair High in Cypress, Texas. “They’re really, really special. I’m so excited that they’re playing together, but also that the fans in L.A. get a chance to watch women that are talented but also, you know, they’re team players. They have the whole package.”