Sparks fall to Storm for third consecutive loss

By Associated Press
Jun 21, 2019 | 10:05 PM
| Everett, Wash.
The Storm's Jewell Loyd tries to get around the Los Angeles Sparks' Alana Beard during Seattle's 84-62 victory June 21 in Everett, Wash. Loyd made a career-high five three-pointers and scored 23 points. (Olivia Vanni / Associated Press)

Jewell Loyd made a career-high five three-pointers and scored 23 points, and Seattle beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-62 on Friday night in Storm coach Dan Hughes' season debut.

The 64-year-old coach shared his cancer diagnosis before the season began and underwent surgery to remove a carcinoid tumor in his digestive tract May 14. The Storm went 5-4 in his absence with assistant Gary Kloppenburg acting as head coach.

Natasha Howard added 20 points and nine rebounds for defending champion Seattle (6-4).

Loyd scored Seattle's first 11 points and finished the half with 17 points. The Storm led 46-34 at the break after making eight three-pointers. Howard added 16 points and seven rebounds. Seattle went on a 16-8 run to open the third quarter for a 20-point lead and cruised.

Alysha Clark had nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Seattle, which was 14 for 26 from long distance.

Nneka Ogwumike scored a team-high 10 points for Los Angeles (4-5), which has lost three straight. Candace Parker played her second game since suffering a preseason hamstring injury and finished with two points on one-for-nine shooting in 23 minutes.

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic sat courtside.

