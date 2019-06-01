Shorthanded Sparks defeat Sun in home opener

The Los Angeles Sparks were shorthanded for their home opener, but still had enough firepower to beat the Connecticut Sun 77-70 at Staples Center.
Playing against her former team, Chiney Ogwumike led all scorers with 20 points and protected the paint against a much larger Connecticut front-court. Her sister Nneka Ogwumike secured her second consecutive double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds, and hit a big three-pointer with 40 seconds left to extend the Sparks’ lead to seven.
The Sparks played without two-time MVP Candace Parker (left hamstring strain), reigning defensive player of the year Alana Beard (left leg injury) and their leading scorer on opening day, Maria Vadeeva (overseas commitment).
It was a defensive-minded contest with poor shooting from both teams. The Sparks (1-1) shot just six for 20 from three-point range, while the Sun (1-2) were only six for 23. The game came down to interior scoring, and the Ogwumike sisters had enough to best Connecticut center Jonquel Jones (16 points and 22 rebounds).
Chelsea Gray also had a strong all-around game for the Sparks, with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.
With the victory, coach Derek Fisher earned his first WNBA win. The Sparks will embark on a four-game road trip, starting on Tuesday against the New York Liberty.