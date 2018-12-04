'College GameDay' feature on Tua Tagovailoa may have had some viewers cringing

Instead of throwing crimson flags, ESPN followed the theme that the discipline was all part of Hawaiian culture, or “ohana” (family). When it was time for the GameDay crew to comment, Desmond Howard referred to Galu Tagovailoa as “the Hawaiian version of Joe Jackson.” That drew snickers from Davis’ cohorts, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso. Howard’s reference was to the late patriarch of the musical group Jackson 5 , and how he infamously punished his children, as Michael Jackson would reveal, with belt beatings and other abusive measures.