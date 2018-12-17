Stanford apologizes for drawing depicting violence toward Nebraska mascot in volleyball team's locker room

The 2018 NCAA champion Stanford women’s volleyball team learned this weekend that in the age of social media, what happens in the locker room doesn’t always stay in the locker room.
In the wake of the Cardinal’s five-set victory over Nebraska on Saturday night for their record eighth national title, the NCAA volleyball Twitter account tweeted several celebration photos.
One such shot came from inside the Stanford locker room, and it just happened to also include an image that was drawn on a whiteboard inside.
That illustration (warning: explicit language and images) featured the Stanford mascot, a tree, holding a gun to the head of and giving the middle finger to the Nebraska mascot, Herbie Husker.
Some folks on social media were not amused.
Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir issued an apology later Saturday:
“We are aware of a picture taken in our team's locker room following the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship and posted on social media. The image in the background of the picture is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of Stanford University. We have reached out to our colleagues at Nebraska to express our sincerest apologies to the university and its women's volleyball program. We regret detracting from what was otherwise a great night for the sport of women's volleyball.”