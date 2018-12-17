Stanford apologizes for drawing depicting violence toward Nebraska mascot in volleyball team's locker room

“We are aware of a picture taken in our team's locker room following the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship and posted on social media. The image in the background of the picture is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of Stanford University. We have reached out to our colleagues at Nebraska to express our sincerest apologies to the university and its women's volleyball program. We regret detracting from what was otherwise a great night for the sport of women's volleyball.”