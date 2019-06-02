Rachel Garcia’s walk-off home run propels UCLA into Women’s College World Series final

Rachel Garcia hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning Sunday to lift UCLA to a 3-0 victory over Washington and into the Women’s College World Series championship for the first time since 2010. The Bruins will play either Oklahoma or Alabama for the NCAA title.
UCLA was in a similar position the year before — in the semifinals, one win away from the championship series. But last year the Bruins lost consecutive games to Florida State to be eliminated. The Seminoles went on to win the national championship.
Garcia pitched both losses. She didn’t let that disappointment happen again.
Garcia gave the Huskies’ offense no room to gain ground. She gave up a hit to the first batter then retired 10 in a row while striking out six. Washington pitcher Gabbie Plain held the Bruins to three hits over the first three innings, stranding three runners on base.
The Bruins and Huskies only managed three hits each through five innings. The Huskies got two hits in the top of the sixth inning before Garcia struck out the next two to end the inning. Two more Washington runners reached base in the seventh, but Garcia once again stifled the Huskies’ momentum by retiring two batters in a row.
UCLA’s Taylor Pack led off the seventh inning with a hit. Washington reliever Taran Alvedo entered the game and struck out back-to-back batters before getting pinch-hitter Colleen Sullivan to fly out.
As the game stretched to extra innings, Garcia remained in the pitcher’s circle. There were close calls — even a bases-loaded jam — but Garcia escaped each one. Buying her team more time until the 10th inning, when she crushed a three-run home run to left field to end the game.