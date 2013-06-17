Advertisement Sports U.S. Open 2013 Jun 16, 2013 | 5:00 PM Jusitn Rose of England won the 113th U.S. Open with a final score of one-over-par 281. American Phil Mickelson finished in a tie for second with Australian Jason Day at three over. Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS A look into the Warriors' new Chase Center PHOTOS Santa Anita horse deaths Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya