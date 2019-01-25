Golden State Warriors visit Obama, not Trump, while in Washington

The Golden State Warriors visited a U.S. president during their trip to Washington this week, but it wasn’t President Trump.
The NBA champs weren’t invited to the White House — and, judging from past history, likely wouldn’t have gone even if they had been.
So instead, Stephen Curry, coach Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors dropped in on former President Obama at his D.C. office while they were in town to play the Wizards on Thursday.
Forward Draymond Green, who characterized the visit as a “good private team meeting” — shared a photo of the team with Obama on Instagram.
Curry, who is said to be friendly with the former president, reportedly made the arrangements, although he said after the Warriors’ 126-118 win that he had “no idea” how it all came about.
Kevin Durant said the visit was amazing.
Obama hosted the Warriors at the White House in February 2016 to celebrate their 2015 NBA championship. They were invited following their 2017 title as well, but Trump later withdrew the invitation after Curry said he wasn’t planning on attending.
During last year’s NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers — who then were led by Trump critic LeBron James — the president told reporters that neither team would be invited to the White House upon winning the championship.
Earlier this month, Trump hosted college football’s national champions, the Clemson Tigers, at the White House for a fast food feast.
By the way, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) attended Thursday’s game with Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) to cheer on the Bay Area team.