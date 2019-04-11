2019 WNBA draft: Aces take Jackie Young with first pick; Sparks select Kalani Brown

2019 WNBA draft: Pick-by-pick selections:
First round
1. Las Vegas: Jackie Young, Notre Dame, G
2. New York: Asia Durr, Louisville, G
3. Indiana: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, C
4. Chicago: Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn, G
5. Dallas: Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame, G
6. Minnesota: Napheesa Collier, UConn, F
7. SPARKS: Kalani Brown, Baylor, C
8. Phoenix: Alanna Smith, Stanford, F
9. Connecticut: Kristine Anigwe, California, C
10. Washington: Kiara Leslie, North Carolina State, G
11. Atlanta: Brianna Turner, Notre Dame, F
12. Seattle: Ezi Magbegor, Australia, F
Second round
13. Phoenix: Sophie Cunningham, Missouri, F
14. New York: Han Xu, China, C
15. Chicago: Chloe Jackson, Baylor, G
16. Minnesota:
17. Dallas:
18. Minnesota:
19. SPARKS:
20. Minnesota:
21. Connecticut:
22. Dallas:
23. Atlanta:
24. Seattle
Third round
25. Indiana:
26. New York:
27. Chicago:
28. Indiana:
29. Dallas:
30. Minnesota:
31. SPARKS:
32. Phoenix:
33. Connecticut:
34. Washington:
35. Atlanta:
36. Seattle: