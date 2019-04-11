Advertisement

2019 WNBA draft: Aces take Jackie Young with first pick; Sparks select Kalani Brown

By Los Angeles Times staff
Apr 10, 2019 | 5:05 PM
2019 WNBA draft: Aces take Jackie Young with first pick; Sparks select Kalani Brown
NJackie Young poses for a photo with WNBA executive Cristi Hedgpeth after being selected by the Aces with the No. 1 pick in the draft Wednesday. (Julie Jacobson / Associated Press)

2019 WNBA draft: Pick-by-pick selections:

First round

Advertisement

1. Las Vegas: Jackie Young, Notre Dame, G

2. New York: Asia Durr, Louisville, G

3. Indiana: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, C

4. Chicago: Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn, G

5. Dallas: Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame, G

6. Minnesota: Napheesa Collier, UConn, F

7. SPARKS: Kalani Brown, Baylor, C

8. Phoenix: Alanna Smith, Stanford, F

9. Connecticut: Kristine Anigwe, California, C

10. Washington: Kiara Leslie, North Carolina State, G

11. Atlanta: Brianna Turner, Notre Dame, F

12. Seattle: Ezi Magbegor, Australia, F

Second round

13. Phoenix: Sophie Cunningham, Missouri, F

Advertisement

14. New York: Han Xu, China, C

15. Chicago: Chloe Jackson, Baylor, G

16. Minnesota:

17. Dallas:

18. Minnesota:

19. SPARKS:

20. Minnesota:

21. Connecticut:

22. Dallas:

23. Atlanta:

24. Seattle

Third round

25. Indiana:

26. New York:

27. Chicago:

28. Indiana:

29. Dallas:

30. Minnesota:

31. SPARKS:

32. Phoenix:

33. Connecticut:

34. Washington:

35. Atlanta:

36. Seattle:

Advertisement
Advertisement