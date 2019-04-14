Zlatan Ibrahimovic shines in Galaxy's win over Philadelphia Union

Before his two first-half goals secured the Galaxy’s fifth win of the season Saturday night, Zlatan Ibrahimovic predicted how the game would transpire.
“I expect to score every game, yes,” Ibrahimovic said Wednesday.
“The question is how many. … As long as you try, the goals will come.”
Ibrahimovic has scored in every game he’s played for the Galaxy (5-1-0) this season, and Saturday was no different. His performance helped the Galaxy cruise against the Philadelphia Union (3-3-1) at Dignity Health Sports Park.
When Jorgen Skjelvik lofted a pass in front of the goal, Ibrahimovic leaped over Philadelphia’s Auston Trusty and drilled a sharp header to the right side of the net.
The goal gave the Galaxy a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute of play.
The Galaxy had taken three shots before that goal. In the first 15 minutes, they took none, with only two corner kicks and a near-shot by Romain Alessandrini, who received a pass near the goal but fell before he could shoot.
But Ibrahimovic ignited the offense, as he has all season.
Minutes after his first goal, Ibrahimovic extended the team’s lead to 2-0 on a penalty kick after being fouled while attempting to head another shot in front of the goal.
By halftime, the field was littered with confetti from the stadium’s celebrations of Ibrahimovic’s goals.
Despite missing two games because of an injured left Achilles, he leads the team with six goals — and two game winners.
In one of the games without Ibrahimovic, the Galaxy were shut out by FC Dallas and lost their only game of the season.
Ibrahimovic has scored more than half of the team’s goals this season. Only four other players have scored goals, and among them, only defender Daniel Steres has scored multiple goals (two).
The Galaxy defense held Philadelphia to four shots in the first half, which goalkeeper David Bingham swiftly saved, while L.A. maintained possession for 61% of the half.
Ibrahimovic has afforded the Galaxy a comfort level that established them as one of the top MLS teams in the West, a promise of scoring that the team can rely on.
He proved as much Saturday, once again.