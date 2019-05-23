LeBron James earns record-tying 15th selection to All-NBA team

Lakers forward LeBron James was selected to a record-tying 15th All-NBA team when it was announced Thursday that he made the third team despite missing 27 games this season.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan have also earned 15 selections to the All-NBA team.
Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Houston guard James Harden were unanimous selections to the first team, which also included Golden State guard Stephen Curry, Denver center Nikola Jokic and Oklahoma City forward Paul George.
The second team was comprised of Golden State forward Kevin Durant, Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, Boston guard Kyrie Irving, Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard and Portland guard Damian Lillard.
Joining James on the third team were Detroit forward Blake Griffin, Utah center Rudy Gobert, Charlotte guard Kemba Walker and Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook.
Although James played in only 55 games this season because of injuries, his numbers across the board — 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists — were all above his per-game average for his career.