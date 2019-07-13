Lakers introduce Anthony Davis in ‘history shifting day’

The Lakers officially introduced Anthony Davis to Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, with general manager Rob Pelinka and coach Frank Vogel flanking the NBA’s best big man.
Before a throng of media and new teammate LeBron James at the Lakers’ training facility in El Segundo, Pelinka called it “a history shifting day for the Lakers.”
During his opening statement, the general manager thanked a host of people for making this happen, including the Pelicans front office for helping complete the trade, as well as Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram, former first-round draft picks by the Lakers who were shipped to New Orleans to acquire Davis.
When speaking of Davis, Pelinka said “there is no more complete player in the game.”
Davis said that he found out the news about the trade on Instagram. He had twice missed calls from his agent, Rich Paul, while watching a movie in a Malibu motel and eventually figured he had better check social media.
The 6-foot-10 power forward said he’s willing to play center, but that’s not his preference.
“I like playing the four. I’m not even going to sugar coat it,” Davis told reporters before turning to Vogel, the Lakers’ first-year coach. “If it come down to it, coach, and yhou need me to play the five, I’ll play the five.”
That might not be too necessary since the Lakers signed DeMarcus Cousins and re-signed JaVale McGee, both veteran centers.
When asked about load management — the NBA’s new term for minutes played per game and whether he’ll take games off to rest — Davis shook off the question.
“I’m playing. I’m 26 years old,” he said. “I love the game of basketball. I’m ready to play.”
While Davis said he loves L.A., he admitted like most the one downside to living here was the traffic.
Staff writers Tania Ganguli, Broderick Turner and Dan Woike contributed to this report.