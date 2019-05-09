Lakers will interview Frank Vogel on Thursday for head coaching position

The Lakers are moving fast to try to fill their head-coaching vacancy by setting up an interview with former Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel on Thursday, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
In an event-filled Wednesday in which sources from the Lakers camp and Tyronn Lue camp said both parties had moved on from the other in the hiring process, the Lakers quickly targeted Vogel as a candidate and he will have a sit-down at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo.
If past interviews with candidates stay the same, Vogel will meet with Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, co-owners Joey Buss (who runs the Lakers’ G League South Bay Lakers team) and Jesse Buss (the Lakers’ assistant general manager and director of scouting), Chief Operating Officer Tim Harris, director of special projects Linda Rambis and senior advisor Kurt Rambis.
Vogel had his best moments as coach of the Pacers for five-plus seasons, leading them to the playoffs five out of the six times he was there, including a postseason berth when he took over as the interim coach in 2011.
His teams were always strong on defense, being ranked in the top five throughout Vogel’s time with the Pacers.
Vogel’s Pacers teams twice lost in the Eastern Conference finals to the LeBron James-led Miami Heat, in 2013 and 2014.
Vogel spent two seasons with the Magic before being fired after the 2018 season.
He had been a candidate to be the associate head coach on Lue’s staff.
Vogel has worked for the Lakers before as an advance scout from 2005-06.
The Lakers’ coaching position has been open since April 12, when the Lakers and Luke Walton mutually agreed to part ways. Walton was named as coach of the Sacramento Kings a few days later.
After missing the playoffs for the last six consecutive seasons, the Lakers are hoping to land a coach — their fifth in the last eight seasons — who can take the franchise back to the postseason.