Plenty of blame to go around for Lakers' deep-running dysfunction

Those are the three contributing factors to this mess, each providing weight to the sinking hopes. The one person not in this equation is the one person who will take the biggest fall. Coach Luke Walton will surely be fired as soon as the season ends but, really, what chance did he have? He was given a poorly constructed team led by a star who never really wanted him and run by a man who didn’t hire him. Walton made his mistakes, but this one is not on him.