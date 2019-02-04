Lakers' trade offer for Anthony Davis now includes veterans and two first-round picks

Lakers President Magic Johnson and New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps talked twice about an Anthony Davis trade Monday, according to sources, with the Lakers offering Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and two first-round draft picks.
The sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, said the Lakers would also acquire veteran forward Solomon Hill and his $25.9-million contract that runs through next season. The Lakers are now waiting for a response from the Pelicans.
Davis’ representatives earlier told the Pelicans that the teams with which he would sign long term are the Lakers, Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, according to a source.
Those four franchises either have a superstar on their roster or the ability to sign a second one after landing the six-time All-Star forward.
Davis let the Pelicans know in late January that he was not interested in signing a maximum contract with the club and that he’d prefer to be traded instead of play with New Orleans through the 2019-20 season, after which he becomes a free agent. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday.
Davis, just 25 and in his seventh season, is considered one of the best players in the NBA. Despite Davis’ elite play, the Pelicans (23-30) have struggled this season. He is averaging career highs of 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Davis is sidelined with a fractured finger.
The Clippers have not made any offers to the Pelicans for Davis, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly. The Clippers, eighth in the Western Conference standings, have said they are neither a buyer nor seller as the trade deadline approaches.
Staff writer Andrew Greif contributed to this report.