Lakers extend qualifying offers to Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams

Caruso played in 25 games last season with four starts averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 assists and a steal in 21.1 minutes per game. Having played college basketball at Texas A&M, he has been with the Lakers for two seasons as a two-way player, first making a name for himself at Las Vegas Summer League in July 2017. In his first season with the Lakers, he played in 37 games, starting seven. His shooting percentage improved from 43.1% in his first year to 44.5% in his second season. Caruso also averaged 1.1 more assists per game in his second NBA season.