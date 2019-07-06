Clippers vs. Lakers: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in a role reversal

The Lakers will always be the most popular team in Los Angeles. No offseason transaction can overcome the 60 years of history and success the Lakers built in this city. But the Clippers, for the first time since moving to Los Angeles 35 years ago, officially stepped out of the shadows of the Lakers. Two of the best players to ever come out of Southern California decided to come home in the prime of their careers to play for the Clippers, not the Lakers. They both had a chance over the last two summers to sign with the Lakers but chose the Clippers instead. It was a monumental decision and seminal moment for a franchise that will never be viewed the same way again.