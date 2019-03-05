Five takeaways from the Lakers’ 113-105 loss to the Clippers

1. LeBron James and Luke Walton haven’t yet talked about his workload, but eventually they will. He’s played around 40 minutes for the last three games and eventually that won’t make sense. “This was definitely a game we needed tonight for obvious reasons; they’re a team we were chasing, we didn’t take care of business,” James said. “So you kind of look at the rest of the games, and look at the percentages of what’s going on there in the future, and see what makes more sense for not only me but the team itself as well.”