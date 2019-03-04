LeBron James and Magic Johnson aren't to blame for Lakers' disappointing season

Nobody thought these Lakers were a championship team. Most people didn’t even think they’d be one of the top four teams in the West, technically making them underdogs to get out of the first round. However, this team should be above .500 and bound for the playoffs. It shouldn’t be losing to the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards, who have six of the seven worst records in the NBA. The Lakers are 16-14 against teams with losing records and have dropped seven games after holding double-digit leads in the second half. That’s the second most in the NBA behind the 30-35 Orlando Magic, who have defeated the Lakers twice.