Lakers’ coaching search continues as more team officials get involved in interviews

Joey and Jesse Buss are the two youngest sons of late Lakers owner Jerry Buss and half brothers to Jeanie Buss. Joey runs the Lakers’ G League team, the South Bay Lakers, whose players injected some life into the Lakers’ late-season games when called up to the NBA level. Jesse is the team’s assistant general manager and director of scouting and has had a hand in many of the Lakers’ finds in drafts in the last few years. Both brothers hold ownership shares equal to their older sisters Jeanie and Janie, and their older brothers Johnny and Jim.