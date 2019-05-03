Phoenix Suns hire Monty Williams as coach while Lakers move closer to hiring Tyronn Lue

The Phoenix Suns hired Monty Williams, whom the Lakers interviewed twice, as their new coach, the team announced Friday morning.
The Lakers, meanwhile, were expected to reach out to former Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue soon after Phoenix’s announcement in an effort to hire him for their head coaching vacancy, according to people familiar with their plans.
Williams and Lue were the Lakers’ top candidates, with Lue having been seen as a favorite for the job even before Luke Walton’s tenure as the Lakers’ head coach ended. But the Lakers did not want to rush their decision and remained mum on their plans.
Having conducted second interviews with Lue and Williams on April 24 and 25, neither candidate had heard from the Lakers as late as Thursday afternoon, according to people familiar with the situation.
Rumors that Lue would eventually be the Lakers’ head coach emerged as soon as the Lakers signed LeBron James. Lue was an associate head coach on David Blatt’s staff in Cleveland, but ascended to become the team’s head coach in January 2016 after Blatt was fired.
That season, Lue coached a James-led team that won Cleveland’s first professional sports championship in more than 50 years.
The Cavaliers fired Lue in October after a 0-6 start to the season.
The Lakers have been without a head coach since April 12 when they mutually agreed to part ways with Luke Walton, who reached an agreement the next day to coach the Sacramento Kings.
Williams was head coach of New Orleans from 2010 to 2015, leading the team to two playoff appearances, including one with All-Star forward Anthony Davis. Williams had a record of 173-221 and was fired after a first-round loss in the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.
Williams joined Billy Donovan’s staff in Oklahoma City as an associate head coach after his departure from New Orleans. In February 2016, Williams’ wife was killed in a car accident. He took several months away from coaching to grieve and care for his family.
When Williams returned, it was to join the Team USA staff. He also took a front office position with the San Antonio Spurs and this season joined the Philadelphia 76ers’ staff.