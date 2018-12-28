Five takeaways from the Lakers' 117-116 loss to the Sacramento Kings

1. The much ballyhooed Lonzo Ball vs. De’Aaron Fox matchup hasn’t had much life through most of their careers, but we got some of it last night. Ball and Fox seemed to feed off each other and both fell just one rebound short of triple doubles. In a cruel twist, the scorers actually gave Ball his 10th rebound, on a ball Tyson Chandler tipped to him, but later took it away and reassigned it to Chandler.