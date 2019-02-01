Lakers' LeBron James will play tonight against Clippers

LeBron James is set for his return tonight when the Lakers play the Clippers. He missed 17 games since injuring his groin Dec. 25 during a game against the Golden State Warriors.
James has practiced fully this week, including full-contact scrimmages.
The Lakers listed James on Wednesday as out for the game tonight but said that could change. After the Lakers’ shootaround on Thursday morning, James was listed as doubtful.
Lakers coach Luke Walton announced that James would be active tonight during his pregame meeting with the media. Walton also said forward Kyle Kuzma, who has missed two games because of a sore hip, and guard Josh Hart would be active.
James showed up at Staples Center around 4:30 p.m., which is his normal pregame routine. In the home games that he sat out because of his injury he typically showed up close to game time.
In 34 games this season, James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists a game.
The Lakers had a record of 6-11 in James’ absence, falling to ninth place in the Western Conference at 26-25 entering the game against the Clippers, who are in eighth place at 28-23.