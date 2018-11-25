Lakers' handful of turnovers hurt them in 108-104 loss to Magic

The Orlando Magic beat the Lakers, 108-104, on Sunday afternoon, handing the Lakers their second loss to the Magic within a span of eight days. The two teams won’t meet again this season.
“Disappointing loss,” Lakers Coach Luke Walton said. “We gotta get back to valuing the basketball. I thought we played well enough in the first half to have a good sized lead … we had 14 turnovers at the half.”
The Lakers (11-8) finished the game with 18 turnovers, which led to 20 Orlando points.
The Lakers took a 12-point lead in the second quarter, that Orlando chipped away at bit by bit. By halftime, the Magic took their first lead of the game, which the Lakers took back with a three-pointer by LeBron James. The Lakers led the Magic, 52-51, at halftime.
In the third quarter, Orlando took control of the game. The Magic outscored the Lakers by 35-19 during the period with five Magic players scoring in double figures.
With 2:24 left in the game, James tied it at 104, but the Lakers didn’t score again.