Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball respond to Luke Walton's demands in 107-97 Lakers win

Lakers coach Luke Walton demanded more from Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball than what they gave Sunday night. Both players heard his ask and answered it in a big way.
Behind Ingram, who had 29 points, six assists and three rebounds, and Ball, who had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists, the Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-97 on Monday night, ending a three-game losing streak. The Lakers improved to 22-19 while the Mavericks fell to 18-22.
In the second half, the Lakers went on an 18-2 run that was cooled only by a three-point basket by Dallas’s rookie sensation, Luka Doncic. Until 5:14 remained in the game, Doncic was the only Mavericks starter to score in the second half. That’s when DeAndre Jordan made two free throws to cut the Mavericks’ deficit to eight points.
Doncic led Dallas with 27 points, most in the second half.
The win gave the Lakers a season sweep over the Mavericks for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
What the Lakers knew Sunday night as they trudged off the court following a 22-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were about to fire their coach, was the difference between what they could and couldn’t control.
They couldn’t control their injury situation. They couldn’t help that they were without three of their most important offensive players, including LeBron James. But they could control their effort and their fight. They knew it had to be better. With Kyle Kuzma back in the lineup after sitting out two games because of a low back contusion, the Lakers were closer to full strength. Their energy and effort made a big comeback.
The Lakers had another slow start Monday, but it was nothing compared to Sunday’s game in which they fell into a 22-3 hole. They fell behind 11-3, but then scored the game’s next six points.
After Ball didn’t score Sunday, and Ingram scored only in the second quarter, the two combined for the Lakers’ first nine points.
Still, they trailed by eight points after the first quarter and it got worse from there. They trailed by as many as 15 in the second quarter and by 13 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lakers defense tightened and they stifled the Mavericks. Dallas scored only 13 third-quarter points. Ball’s dunk with 1:12 left gave the Lakers their first lead. From there, they took control.
In the last four seasons, James has sat out 21 games because of injuries. He sat out none last season, eight in the 2016-17 season and six in the 2015-16 season. Without him during those three seasons, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost every game they played without him.
The Lakers are 2-5 without him, hoping to build off what they learned during a trying two-game trip.