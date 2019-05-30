Lakers to open preseason schedule against the Warriors at new Chase Center

The Lakers will open preseason play next season on Oct. 5 in San Francisco when they play the Golden State Warriors at 5:30 p.m. in the first NBA game at Chase Center, the team announced Thursday.
The Lakers will play the Warriors three more times in the preseason, hosting Golden State on Oct. 14 and 16 at Staples Center before returning to Chase Center on Oct. 18 in the final tuneup before the regular season. Each of those games is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Following the preseason opener, the Lakers will head to China to play two games against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 10 in Shanghai and Oct. 12 in Shenzhen. Those games will begin at 4:30 a.m. PDT.
The trip to China is the second for the Lakers, who went to Beijing and Shanghai in 2013 to play the Warriors during the preseason.