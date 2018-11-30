Lakers' LeBron James takes over in 104-96 victory over shorthanded Pacers

LeBron James stood near the free throw line under the Pacers basket, while his teammate Kyle Kuzma shot a free throw at the opposite end of the court.
“Come on, LeBron, I need more from you tonight!” one fan yelled from the section behind him.
It wasn’t James that was the problem, he had 22 points, six assists and five rebounds at that time, on 9 of 16 shooting. But the Lakers had just blown a 24-point first-half lead and were at that moment fighting for a game that should have been so much easier.
The Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers, 104-96, in a game that saw the Pacers take a three-point lead in the third quarter, eliciting boos from fans at Staples Center.
With the win, the Lakers improved to 12-9 while the Pacers, who were playing without their All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, fell to 13-9.
In the end, James helped secure the win. James finished with 38 points, 12 of them in the fourth quarter, with nine rebounds and seven assists. He also took a charge midway through the fourth quarter with the Lakers up by three.
Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each scored in double figures for the Lakers.
Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers off the bench with 20 points and 15 rebounds.
Everything went right for the Lakers in the first quarter. They opened on a 13-0 run and during that period didn’t let the Pacers get comfortable. Indiana made only five of 25 shot attempts while the Lakerss shot 69.6% and notched seven blocks. Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and JaVale McGee each had two while Tyson Chandler had one.
The Lakers’ 23-point lead in the first quarter was their biggest first-quarter lead since January 9, 2004, when they had a 28 point lead against the Atlanta Hawks.
That prosperity didn’t last.
Indiana outscored them 35-18 in the second quarter, notching twice as many fast-break points as the Lakers did. Sabonis scored 14 points in the second quarter.
In the second and third quarters, the Lakers missed 10 consecutive three-pointers. During that stretch, back-to-back threes helped the Pacers take a three-point lead, with Bojan Bogdanovic scoring the go-ahead bucket. James then scored five quick points with a fadeaway and a three-pointer that finally broke the Lakers’ drought.
The Lakers never trailed again.