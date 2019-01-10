Five takeaways from the Lakers' 113-100 win over the Pistons

1. Beasley showed how comfortable he’s getting contributing for the Lakers. He scored 19 points in nearly 19 minutes, making nine of his 13 shots. He also had four assists, two rebounds and two blocks. The time he spent away from the team meant that he isn’t quite in full game shape yet. “I was a little winded due to my absence but it just felt good,” he said. He replaced Kyle Kuzma, who didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter, and said he didn’t lobby to get back into the game. “I was happy for Beas,” Kuzma said. “It’s his birthday, and he doesn’t get the most playing time like a lot of us. I was cheering him on.”