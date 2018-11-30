Denzel Washington delivers words of inspiration to Lakers

“They had no idea that they were inspiring a kid from Akron, Ohio, and these guys are in Los Angeles shooting movies and TV shows or they’re on tour doing skits and things of that nature,” James said. “So, that’s what it boils down to. And where I grew up, the only real inspirations are really like drug dealers. Those are the only inspirations that you have where I grew up. And thank God I was able to be inspired by people that were doing it the right way and not the wrong way.”