Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's hot-and-cold season with Lakers has been heating up

“I tell him all the time, I tell him just walk around in a shooting stance,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “Just be ready to shoot all day long. And I want anytime that the ball gets swung to him, if their guy is not right on him, I want him shooting the ball. But as far as his energy, he’s been cutting, he’s been playing defense. He’s been doing all the things we ask of him and we’re always encouraging him to take more shots.”