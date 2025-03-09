Kawhi Leonard’s spectacular buzzer-beater lifts Clippers to OT win over Kings

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray during the first half of the Clippers’ 111-110 win Sunday at the Intuit Dome. Leonard finished with 17 points.

Before the Clippers even played their “very significant” game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, they had to do so without the man who has keep their team in order — Tyronn Lue.

Lue, who spoke to reporters before the game about how meaningful the contest would be, ended up not coaching in it after going home with back pain. That left Clippers assistant coach Brian Shaw in charge.

The game was a thriller, with Kawhi Leonard scoring on a left-handed shot as time expired to give the Clippers an important 111-110 win at the Intuit Dome that keeps them in eighth place in the topsy-turvy Western Conference.

Leonard, who was wrapped up in celebration by his teammates after his winning shot, finished with 17 points and four rebounds for the Clippers (35-29). James Harden had 29 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists, and Ivica Zubac had 22 points and 14 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan led the Kings (33-30) with 31 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The Clippers play their next three games on the road against New Orleans, Miami and Atlanta.