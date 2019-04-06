LeBron James reflects on turning point of Lakers’ season and frustration at missing playoffs

“And me being the leader I am, yes, you can lead a little bit,” said James, who the Lakers decided would sit out the rest of the season after the game against Charlotte on March 30. “You can be like, ‘Yo, I saw that right there, you can make that play.’ Or, ‘Maybe you should have did this.’ Or, ‘Hey, yo, we should …’ But, like, being in the foxhole, like me being in uniform, me being on the floor, I know I can command my guys more than that. You can only say so much in a suit as a player. …