Five takeaways from the Lakers’ 111-106 win over the Houston Rockets

1. Ingram came out strong right from the beginning, with seven points in the first quarter and 15 total in the first half. James was asked about Ingram being a “wingman” to James, and the veteran disagreed with the characterization. “He wasn’t a wingman for me, he was special for our team,” James said. “BI’s very special. When he’s rebounding like that, it just activates the rest of his game. He did a great job of rebounding, he did a great job of getting in the paint and getting his free throws. Being in attack mode all game.” Indeed, Ingram shot 14 free throws and made 11 of them.