Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers are at a coaching crossroads again

It seemed like a done deal. The news conference was expected to occur any day now. But, much to Lue’s surprise, when the offer actually appeared, it was for three years and $18 million, much smaller than the modern NBA coaching standard of five years and around $25 million. Those bigger contracts were recently given to Monty Williams by the Phoenix Suns and Luke Walton by the Sacramento Kings. Considering Lue had beaten out Williams for the Lakers job and was replacing Walton, he was surely thinking, seriously?