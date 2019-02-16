LeBron James continues tradition of bringing 23 students to All-Star weekend

The LeBron James Family Foundation continued an annual tradition of bringing 23 students who are part of their 330 Ambassador program to the All-Star city for community service and career development activities, as well as a visit with James.
On Friday morning, the students worked with the charity Samaritan’s Feet, which washes feet and provides shoes to people who need them, donating 400 pairs of shoes to local students.
“It made me think about my little sisters,” said Lulu Montes, a high school senior in Akron who has been a 330 Ambassador for three years. “There’s this one girl, her name was Lyric. She said she wanted to be Wonder Woman. I think it’s great that all these kids have big dreams.
“As a student who has also been in their shoes I think it’s great that we can say words of encouragement to them. It was a very, very powerful moment.”
The group spent the afternoon with the Carolina Panthers to learn about various career opportunities.
The 330 Ambassadors (330 is Akron’s area code) are mentors to students in James’ I Promise program, which includes the I Promise School that opened in July. The students will attend Saturday morning’s All-Star practice to meet with James.
“The foundation itself really transformed me because not only did it make me feel more professionally prepared and personally a higher self-esteem, coming into the foundation I felt like I had many talents but didn’t have an organized way of using them properly,” said Aaron Brown, a high school senior who plans to attend Ohio State next year.