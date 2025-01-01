Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, commits to Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Bryce James, son of NBA star LeBron James, is heading to Arizona.
Bryce James announced his decision Wednesday on Instagram and his father had a quick response.
“CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!!,” LeBron James posted. “SO PROUD OF YOU!!”
Hernández: Lakers go all-in on Austin Reaves and will learn whether he can become an all-star
The Lakers put their faith in Austin Reaves when they traded D’Angelo Russell, trusting the young shooter to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Bryce James will be the second of LeBron’s sons to play Division I basketball. Bronny James played one season at USC before turning pro. He was drafted by his father’s team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and they became the first father and son to play together in an NBA game.
A 6-foot-4 shooting guard, Bryce James is rated as a four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth in the 247 Sports composite. He was invited to the USA Basketball under-17 national team training camp over the summer.
James is the second player in Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd’s 2025 recruiting class, joining five-star prospect Dwayne Aristode.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.