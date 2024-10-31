Advertisement
Lakers star LeBron James endorses Kamala Harris for president

Lakers star LeBron James and presidential nominee Kamala Harris side by side.
Lakers star LeBron James encouraged his followers on social media Thursday to vote for Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.
(Genaro Molina; Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan Woike
LeBron James endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election via a post on social media Thursday.

“What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!” he posted on X along with a video beginning with a racist joke from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and including soundbites from former President Donald Trump.

The video ends with the phrase “Hate Takes Us Back.”

Between his Instagram and X accounts, James shared the video and endorsement to more than 200 million combined followers.

James is no stranger to playing a role in presidential politics, having formed the group More Than a Vote in 2020 in response to the racial turmoil and reckoning following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. More Than A Vote worked with a non-partisan voting rights group to fight voter suppression.

In 2024, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike assumed leadership of the non-profit, which shifted its focus to women’s freedoms.

James endorsed Joe Biden during the 2020 election and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

