Lakers need to play it smart and bench LeBron James for remainder of season

Freshman forward JC Butler is the son of former NBA forward Caron Butler, who played for the Lakers and Clippers. Redshirt junior guard Max Hazzard is the grandson of Walt Hazzard, who played for UCLA and the Lakers and went on to coach at UCLA and work for the Lakers after retiring. He’s also the nephew of Rasheed Hazzard, who was an assistant with the Lakers. Redshirt senior guard Spencer Rivers is the son of the Clippers coach and the brother of Austin Rivers. And redshirt freshman forward Collin Welp’s late father Chris played three seasons in the NBA after graduating as the all-time leading scorer at Washington.